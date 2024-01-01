120 kg ganja seized from abandoned mini-lorry in Bhadradri Kothagudem district

January 01, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Tekulapally police on Monday seized 120 kg of ganja, worth around ₹30 lakh, from a mini-lorry found abandoned near a fuel station in Tekulapally town.

The police found the contraband concealed in one of the three new iron almirahs in the vehicle bearing Karnataka registration, sources said.

Using the mini-lorry’s registration number, the police traced its owner Mohammad Shakeel of Bidar in Karnataka. When the police contacted him, he reportedly told the police that he had rented out the mini-lorry to one Mazhar, a driver who hails from Bidar. A search for Mazhar is under way.