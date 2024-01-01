GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

120 kg ganja seized from abandoned mini-lorry in Bhadradri Kothagudem district

January 01, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The Tekulapally police on Monday seized 120 kg of ganja, worth around ₹30 lakh, from a mini-lorry found abandoned near a fuel station in Tekulapally town.

The police found the contraband concealed in one of the three new iron almirahs in the vehicle bearing Karnataka registration, sources said.

Using the mini-lorry’s registration number, the police traced its owner Mohammad Shakeel of Bidar in Karnataka. When the police contacted him, he reportedly told the police that he had rented out the mini-lorry to one Mazhar, a driver who hails from Bidar. A search for Mazhar is under way.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.