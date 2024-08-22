ADVERTISEMENT

120-hour management, finance course for rural women begins in Medak

Updated - August 22, 2024 09:19 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 120-hour certificate course on accounting, finance and management for rural women, being organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) with the support of public sector undertaking New Space India (NSIL), was inaugurated in Medak near here on Thursday.

The aim is to empower rural women by enhancing their financial and managerial skills. Seventy women are participating in the programme, FTCCI said in a release.

Addressing the participants, Additional Secretary to the Union Ministry of External Affairs Uma Sekhar highlighted the initiatives of the NSIL and emphasised the critical role of women in the country’s development. FTCCI president Suresh Kumar Singhal assured support of the trade and industry body to the participants.

The district administration of Medak, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) and the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare are supporting the programme, the organisers said.

