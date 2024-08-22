GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

120-hour management, finance course for rural women begins in Medak

Updated - August 22, 2024 09:19 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 120-hour certificate course on accounting, finance and management for rural women, being organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) with the support of public sector undertaking New Space India (NSIL), was inaugurated in Medak near here on Thursday.

The aim is to empower rural women by enhancing their financial and managerial skills. Seventy women are participating in the programme, FTCCI said in a release.

Addressing the participants, Additional Secretary to the Union Ministry of External Affairs Uma Sekhar highlighted the initiatives of the NSIL and emphasised the critical role of women in the country’s development. FTCCI president Suresh Kumar Singhal assured support of the trade and industry body to the participants.

The district administration of Medak, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) and the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare are supporting the programme, the organisers said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.