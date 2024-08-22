120-hour management, finance course for rural women begins in Medak

A 120-hour certificate course on accounting, finance and management for rural women, being organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) with the support of public sector undertaking New Space India (NSIL), was inaugurated in Medak near here on Thursday.

The aim is to empower rural women by enhancing their financial and managerial skills. Seventy women are participating in the programme, FTCCI said in a release.

Addressing the participants, Additional Secretary to the Union Ministry of External Affairs Uma Sekhar highlighted the initiatives of the NSIL and emphasised the critical role of women in the country’s development. FTCCI president Suresh Kumar Singhal assured support of the trade and industry body to the participants.

The district administration of Medak, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) and the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare are supporting the programme, the organisers said.