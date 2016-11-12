Hyderabad

12-year-old found dead

Mystery shrouded the death of a fourth standard student in the house at Sanathnagar on Friday with the boy’s father claiming that he had committed suicide. Police however suspected foul play by him.

Michael claimed that his son Youhu, 12, ended his life by hanging himself in the early hours of Friday. “He tells us that the boy hanged himself to the ceiling fan and after seeing it in the morning, he lowered the body and kept on the floor,” Balanagar ACP N. Narsimha Reddy said.

Michael’s wife Devi, a maid, had gone to a relative’s house on Thursday to attend a ceremony.

