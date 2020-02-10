12-year-old boy electrocuted in Banjara Hills

A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted when he came in contact with a live wire at Film Nagar Cultural Centre (FNCC) in Banjara Hills on Sunday morning.

The victim, a sixth standard student, was trying to climb down the boundary wall of the centre when the incident took place around 10.30 a.m. He lived in a slum near FNCC, with his mother.

According to the police, the boy was trying to take balls from the tennis court.

“When he tried to climb down the wall after picking up the balls, he accidentally came in touch with a high tension live wire,” police said.

The Film Nagar Cultural Centre staff noticed flames and alerted the police.

A team was rushed to the spot, the power supply was shut and his body recovered and sent to Osmania General Hospital.

A case was registered and an investigation has been launched.