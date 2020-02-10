12-year-old boy electrocuted in Banjara Hills

A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted when he came in contact with a live wire at Film Nagar Cultural Centre (FNCC) in Banjara Hills on Sunday morning.
The victim, a sixth standard student, was trying to climb down the boundary wall of the centre when the incident took place around 10.30 a.m. He lived in a slum near FNCC, with his mother.
According to the police, the boy was trying to take balls from the tennis court.
“When he tried to climb down the wall after picking up the balls, he accidentally came in touch with a high tension live wire,” police said.
The Film Nagar Cultural Centre staff noticed flames and alerted the police.
A team was rushed to the spot, the power supply was shut and his body recovered and sent to Osmania General Hospital.
A case was registered and an investigation has been launched.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.