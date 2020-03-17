12 more quarantine centres identified

HYDERABAD

17 March 2020 23:57 IST

These centres will quarantine asymptomatic persons landing at RGIA

Twelve more centres with a capacity of 2,000 beds in Rajendranagar have been identified to quarantine asymptomatic persons landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad from seven COVID-19 affected countries. This is in addition to the existing three quarantine centres in and around Hyderabad.

The seven countries are China, South Korea, France, Italy, Iran, Germany, Spain. Currently, the daily load of air passengers from these countries is 30 to 40.

While people coming from China, South Korea, France, Italy, Iran, Germany, Spain with symptoms are admitted to Isolation Wards at government hospitals, those who are asymptomatic will be quarantined for 14 days at the facilities in Rajendranagar immediately after landing at RGIA.

In addition to the Haritha Valley view resort in Ananthagiri Hills, Vikarabad, Telangana State Forest Academy, Dulapally, buildings at GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli, too were also identified. Till Tuesday, 221 people were accommodated at the quarantine centres.

On Tuesday, 12 more centres in Rajendranagar were added, which includes, National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD), National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM).

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender reiterated that those who are quarantined are not patients. Though they do not have symptoms, they are quarantined for 14 days to check for symptoms. Incubation period for COVID-19 is one to 14 days.