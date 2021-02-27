12 KGBV students test positive for coronavirus

Twelve students Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalay (KGBV) have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been kept in isolation.

There are about 162 students and staff at the KGBV when rapid antigen test was conducted after which the infection incidence was confirmed. For the remaining students too, samples were collected and sent to lab. Test results are expected by Sunday evening. The students were sent home and supplied with medicines.

No family member of the 12 students have tested positive so far.