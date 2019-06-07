12 Cong. MLAs in Telangana seek merger with ruling TRS

In a major setback to the Congress in Telangana, the 12 party MLAs who defected to the TRS met Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and sought merger with the TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP), claiming themselves to be the representatives of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

The MLAs earlier met TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao at Pragati Bhavan, apparently to seek his consent for the merger. Later, they went to the residence of the Speaker and submitted a memorandum.

The MLAs received a shot in the arm as Tandur MLA P. Rohith Reddy joined them, taking their number to 12. Till the Lok Sabha election, their strength was 11 out of 19, and they were waiting for two more MLAs to meet the mandatory norm of the two-thirds mark for merger to escape disqualification.

The 11 MLAs include Haripriya Naik, Athram Sakku, Rega Kantha Rao, Sabita Indra Reddy, Kandala Upender Reddy, D. Sudheer Reddy, Chirumarti Lingaiah, Jajula Surender, B. Harshvardhan Reddy, Vanama Venkateshwara Rao and Gandra Venkataramana Reddy.

The number required for the two-thirds strength came down to 12 against the original 13, with TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy resigning from Huzurnagar after he was elected as MP from Nalgonda.