Hyderabad

12 Australian start-ups selected for incubator programme

Start-up innovation ecosystem enabler T-Hub on Thursday said that 12 Australian start-ups have been selected for the first cohort of Big Leap Incubator programme.

The start-ups will be provided support in go-to-market strategy, local market access and networking opportunities in India. It is a 12-month hybrid programme in partnership with La Trobe University, digital marketing agency Arrow Digital and early-stage venture capital firm Investible, T-Hub said in a release.

The programme aims to fine-tune business expansion plans of the start-ups, test their ideas for the Indian market and hone skills as well as build a strong network with Indian stakeholders for long term success. The selected start-ups are CI Business Solutions and Analytics; AgVantage Commodities; Miifile; Brane Labs; CashD; Sixti, Next Address; Mist Financial; Tech Ideaz; New Will Tech Holdings; Meetmycoach; and Edit on the Spot.

The Big Leap programme is also an exciting opportunity for Indian entrepreneurs to connect with some of the most talented innovators from across the globe, T-Hub CEO M. Srinivasa Rao said.


