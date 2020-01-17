118 kg synthetic manja seized

Mobile squads constituted by the Telangana Forest department have confiscated a total of 118 kilograms of synthetic manja from various locations, a press release from the department said on Thursday.

The department has constituted six mobile squads to keep a check on the sale and purchase of synthetic manja during Sankranti in order to implement the complete ban imposed on glass-coated thread by the Telangana government under directions from the National Green Tribunal.

The squads conducted inspection of over 250 shops and establishments selling the banned manja, and recovered it.

Compared to previous years, the sale of manja has come down significantly, still it is being sold clandestinely by traders, the note said.

The manja has been banned after it has been proven to be fatal for not only birds and animals, but also humans.

Several birds died, and were found entangled in the thread on trees and poles, before being rescued by volunteers of animal welfare organisations.

The forest department with the help of NGOs and volunteers ensured display of posters in shops to create awareness about harm caused by the thread.

Organisers of kite festivals too have been alerted against the use of the manja, the statement from the department said.