₹1,152 cr. Rythu Bandhu amount disbursed to 23.05 lakh ryots on day 2

HYDERABAD

16 June 2021 20:44 IST

A total of ₹1,669 cr. credited into 32.03 lakh farmers in two days

An amount of about ₹1,152.46 crore was credited into the bank accounts of about 23.05 lakh farmers with landholding between one acre and up to two acres on the second day of disbursement of investment support for this kharif season under the Rythu Bandhu scheme on Wednesday.

According to Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy, the Rythu Bandhu benefit was given to about 15.07 lakh farmers on the second day. On day one on Tuesday, an amount of ₹516.95 crore was credited into the accounts of nearly 16.96 lakh farmers with a landholding of about 10.34 lakh acres -- farmers having land up to one acre each.

The total amount disbursed in two days is ₹1,669.42 crore for landholding of 33.39 lakh acres belonging to 32.03 lakh farmers.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister stated that on the third day on Thursday, an amount of 1,272.85 crore is expected to be credited to the accounts of 10.4 lakh farmers with a landholding of about 26.82 lakh acres. On day one, a maximum of ₹36.1 crore was credited to the accounts of 11,970 farmers in Nalgonda district and the lowest of ₹35.6 lakh was credited to the accounts of 9,628 farmers in Adilabad district.

On the second day too, Nalgonda got the highest amount of ₹85.23 crore for 1,10,407 farmers.