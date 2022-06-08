₹ 114.24 crore loans disbursed to 1,017 SHGs

Collector R. V. Karnan handing over a cheque to members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) at a programme held in Karimnagar on Wednesday. To his left is Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Loans to the tune of ₹ 114.24 crore were disbursed to a total of 1,017 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) at an all-bank customer outreach programme organised by the district lead bank (State Bank of India) as part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic Week” celebrations here on Wednesday.

The programme was inaugurated by Collector R. V. Karnan at Revenue Gardens in the town. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector lauded the customer outreach initiative of all banks to disburse loans to the SHGs for enabling the SHGs tread the path of financial self-reliance.

Referring to the loans being disbursed by banks under various schemes such as PM SVANidhi and MUDRA, he called upon banks to disburse loans liberally to the petty vendors to encourage them run their businesses successfully and become financially self-reliant.

He said financial assistance to the tune of about ₹ 2,000 crore was directly deposited in the bank accounts of as many as 17,774 beneficiaries by extending ₹ 10 lakh financial assistance to each beneficiary under the State government’s flagship programme Dalit Bandhu, one of its kind scheme for financial empowerment of Dalits, in Huzurabad constituency.

The Collector thanked the bankers for their cooperation in facilitating the direct deposit of the financial assistance in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries in a transparent and hassle free manner.

Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka, District Industries Centre General Manager Naveen Kumar, Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) Project Director Ravinder, Lead Bank District Manager Anjaneyulu, SBI AGM Ravisekhar and others were present.

Officials of various public and private sector banks, cooperative banks, Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), among others participated in the programme.