114 cadets graduate from Air Force Academy

Centenary graduation parade held with COVID protocols

The centenary graduation parade of 114 cadets, including 21 women, at Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, was suffused with blue as whirring sounds of acrobatic exercises of aircraft in the sky set a perfect example matching the spirits with soaring ambitions.

A traditional flypast by the teams of SU-30 aircraft, the famous Surya Kiran, Sarang helicopter, Pilatus PC-7 trainer, a fly past by formations of PC-7, Kiran and Hawk aircraft, set the tone for the graduating officers to be in command of the future.

This 206th batch, which happens to be the 100th to pass out from the portals of AFA, was second in succession without having the presence of parents, family members and friends, due to COVID restrictions. Parents and well-wishers were glued to their TV and mobile screens watching their dear ones graduate after undergoing rigorous training in the last one year.

Though the biannual emotional rapture was missing, the newly-inducted officers were seen sharing their memorable moments over video calls to their friends and parents. Some of the sporty and jubilant young officers were seen exchanging signs of bond and happiness, while others were embracing as a mark of profound achievement.

‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the parade and formally conferred the ‘President’s Commission’ on cadets who had completed their basic and professional training.

Mr. Singh also presented ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ to flight cadets who successfully completed flying and navigation training, respectively. He also awarded ‘Wings’ to officers of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and officers from friendly foreign countries of Vietnam, Nigeria and Sri Lanka on successful completion of their flying training.

Flying Officer Ashish Khattri from the flying branch was awarded the Chief of Air Staff Sword and President’s Plaque for standing first in overall merit in pilot course, while Flying Officers Yash Kshirsagar was awarded President’s Plaque for being first in overall order of merit in the Ground Duty branch.

The President’s Plaque was also awarded to Flying Officer Shivam Tyagi for being first in overall order of merit in the Navigation course.

Asking the newly-commissioned officers to keep themselves updated about military strategy and technology and also focus on Artificial Intelligence, Mr. Singh said that they should not only be soldiers but also scholars for future warfare and betterment.

Further, he said that India in future may face challenges not only across the physical borders, but also space and cyber domains. “For which, you need to be prepared and update yourself constantly,” the Minister said.

He said that in the past few years, the government has taken several important measures to empower and promote indigenisation in the armed forces.

“On the one hand, we have inducted and operationalised Light Combat Aircraft ‘Tejas’, while on the other, the fifth generation multi-role fighter aircraft, ‘Rafale’, has been included in the IAF’s fleet. It builds confidence in our forces,” Mr. Singh said.

He said that air defence and maritime command are at an advanced stage of consideration. “Several reforms, including increase in Foreign Direct Investment limit in the defence sector, new policy on defence manufacturing and corporatisation of ordnance factories, were taken into consideration,” the Union Minister added.

The grand ceremony culminated with the officers marching out in two columns to the traditional notes of ‘Auld Lang Syne’, the poignant farewell tune played by Armed Forces of the world when bidding adieu to colleagues and comrades, acknowledging the first salute given to them by their immediate juniors.