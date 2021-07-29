11,395 new food security cards for Nalgonda

NALGONDA

29 July 2021 19:30 IST

District Collector Prashant J Patil on Thursday informed that Nalgonda was sanctioned a total 11, 395 new food security cards.

Speaking at the distribution programme at Nampally in the district, he said there were 2,038 eligible persons in Munugode mandal, 456 persons in Nampally mandal and Marriguda mandal had 390 persons, and the distribution was completed.

Distribution in the remaining mandals was underway.

