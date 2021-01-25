111 communities come under CCTV surveillance

DGP inaugurates 2,058 cameras in Cyberabad Commissionerate

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy on Monday inaugurated 2,058 surveillance cameras at Gachibowli police station.

The cameras would cover 18 police stations and 111 communities. Of these 2,058 cameras, 1,145 are installed in Madhapur zone, 405 and 508 in Balanagar and Shamshabad zones respectively, which cost ₹ 11.32 crore.

Mr. Reddy also inaugurated three camera mounted vehicles and distributed CCTV Maintenance Kits to 19 technical persons. With over 6 lakh CCTV cameras, Hyderabad is the second-highest surveillance city in the world after Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Reddy said their target is to set up 10 lakh CCTV cameras in the State capital and highlighted the importance of CCTVs in not only establishing and proving the crime but also in safeguarding the innocent and law-abiding people.

“One camera is equal to the work of the 100 police. Cameras do not lie. Human witness memories may fade but CCTV evidence is very powerful and convincing,” he said.

According to Mr. Reddy Telangana police is on par with the best in adapting the new wave of technologies and far ahead of its counterparts of any other States.

“Police must always be forefront in adapting the useful technology of the day and it must be used as a force multiplier,” he said.

Further, uniform service delivery across all 850 police stations in the State is the aim of the department. “Be it an online or Dial 100 or physical complaint, the citizens must get the same service that is my vision,” he said.

A 10 minutes documentary on ‘The importance of CCTV Cameras in Crime Prevention and Detection’ was screened on the occasion. The 500 plus audience were stunned seeing the footage based on which several innocents were saved from being booked.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar said that their aim is to install 2.5 lakh CCTV cameras in the jurisdiction by the end of 2021.