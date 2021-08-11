11-year-old boy killed in freak accident

HYDERABAD

11 August 2021 19:39 IST

An 11-year-old boy was caught and crushed between an automated shutter in a freak accident on Wednesday.

According to Raidurgam police, Gutthula Rajesh met with the accident at a building at Anjaiah Nagar in Gachibowli. Police said that the victim’s father, Arjun Kumar, works at the same building as a watchman.

He, along with his wife, 12-year-old son Gutthula Bhanu Prakash, and the victim moved to the city around five years ago to eke out a living.

Around 7.30 a.m. on Wednesday, the boy went to the second floor to play. When he did not return, Arjun went looking for him. When he reached the second floor of the building, he found his son caught and crushed between the automated shutter. Arjun broke a portion of the shutter and pulled his son out. However, it was too late by then.

It is suspected that somebody inadvertently operated the automated shutter. Raidurgam police have booked a case.