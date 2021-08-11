Hyderabad

11-year-old boy killed in freak accident

An 11-year-old boy was caught and crushed between an automated shutter in a freak accident on Wednesday.

According to Raidurgam police, Gutthula Rajesh met with the accident at a building at Anjaiah Nagar in Gachibowli. Police said that the victim’s father, Arjun Kumar, works at the same building as a watchman.

He, along with his wife, 12-year-old son Gutthula Bhanu Prakash, and the victim moved to the city around five years ago to eke out a living.

Around 7.30 a.m. on Wednesday, the boy went to the second floor to play. When he did not return, Arjun went looking for him. When he reached the second floor of the building, he found his son caught and crushed between the automated shutter. Arjun broke a portion of the shutter and pulled his son out. However, it was too late by then.

It is suspected that somebody inadvertently operated the automated shutter. Raidurgam police have booked a case.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2021 7:40:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/11-year-old-boy-killed-in-freak-accident/article35859805.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY