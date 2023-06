June 20, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

An 11-year-old boy was fatally knocked down by a tractor in Marripalligudem village in Kamalapur mandal on Tuesday. The accident occurred near a school in the village on Tuesday morning. The victim was identified as E. Danush, a Class 5 student in the local school. He was fatally injured after a tractor hit him from behind while he was on his way to school along with a few students to attend a rally in connection with “Vidyadinotsavam,” sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.