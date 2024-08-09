11 snakes rescued on Nag Panchami

On the occasion of Nag Panchami, celebrated on Friday with prayers and offerings of milk to the serpent god, the Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA) and People for Animals (PFA) rescued 11 snakes from various parts of the city in a joint operation.

A team of 17 members rescued 10 cobras and a baby Indian Rock Python from Shah Ali Banda, Gowlipura, Hussaini Alam, Doodh Bowli, Jiyaguda, Moosa Bowli, and Mughalpura. The rescued snakes are currently receiving treatment and will be released back into their natural habitats once they fully recover, the society said.

In the months leading up to Nag Panchami, many snakes are subjected to severe cruelty. Their fangs are often removed, venom glands crushed, mouths stitched, and kept in dark, cramped conditions without food, leading to the death of many. Those that survive are presented during the festival and offered milk, and other items. Unfortunately, many of these snakes die from indigestion due to such practices, said GHSPCA coordinator Soudharm Bhandari.

He further said: These acts of cruelty, often carried out by snake charmers for quick financial gain, are not only inhumane but also illegal. Under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, such actions are considered crimes and are punishable with strict penalties, including non-bailable offences.