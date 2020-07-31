11 held for smuggling gold

Customs enforcers of the Air Intelligence Unit on Thursday night arrested 11 passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, for smuggling in 3.11 kg of gold from Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
The passengers arrived in Hyderabad by a Vande Bharat Mission flight, as part of the COVID-19-triggered evacuation.
Based on suspicion and profiling of the passengers, the Customs officials searched the baggage and frisked them, following which they found the yellow metal bullion concealed in the inner pockets of their trousers, which they were wearing, a senior officer said.
“The total gold seized from all the passengers put together is 3.11 kg and is valued at ₹1.66 crore,” he said.
Last week, the officials seized gold worth around ₹3.5 lakh from a person who arrived by a Dubai flight. The passenger concealed 74 grams of contraband in his wristwatch.
The Customs sleuths said that in the past few weeks, there had been several instances of attempts to smuggle the yellow metal from Gulf countries by passengers coming by Vande Bharat Mission flights across the country.
In a separate case, the Customs officials, in coordination with sleuths of the Central Industrial Security Force, arrested five passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport when they were trying to smuggle 78.5 kg of sandalwood Khartoum from Hyderabad.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath