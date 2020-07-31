11 held for smuggling gold

Customs enforcers of the Air Intelligence Unit on Thursday night arrested 11 passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, for smuggling in 3.11 kg of gold from Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

The passengers arrived in Hyderabad by a Vande Bharat Mission flight, as part of the COVID-19-triggered evacuation.

Based on suspicion and profiling of the passengers, the Customs officials searched the baggage and frisked them, following which they found the yellow metal bullion concealed in the inner pockets of their trousers, which they were wearing, a senior officer said.

“The total gold seized from all the passengers put together is 3.11 kg and is valued at ₹1.66 crore,” he said.

Last week, the officials seized gold worth around ₹3.5 lakh from a person who arrived by a Dubai flight. The passenger concealed 74 grams of contraband in his wristwatch.

The Customs sleuths said that in the past few weeks, there had been several instances of attempts to smuggle the yellow metal from Gulf countries by passengers coming by Vande Bharat Mission flights across the country.

In a separate case, the Customs officials, in coordination with sleuths of the Central Industrial Security Force, arrested five passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport when they were trying to smuggle 78.5 kg of sandalwood Khartoum from Hyderabad.