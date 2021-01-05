11 held for selling fake vehicle insurance policies

Accused operated pollution check units

The Special Operations Team, Shamshabad Zone apprehended 11 people for their alleged involvement in a fake vehicular insurance scam and seized from their possession 1,125 fake insurance policy documents, computers, printers, mobile phones and ₹57,000 in cash.

Police were acting on a complaint filed by Guruvardhan Perla, Area Manager of Reliance General Insurance.

The accused have been identified as G. Ramesh (30), T. Sairam (31), G. Govardhan (40), G. Ramesh (40), G. Raju (36), A. Praveen (23), G. Sudheer kumar (26), G. Krishna (30), M. Shankar (25), Jeethender Kushwa (35), and Ravi Kadigalla (29). Nine of the accused persons own pollution checking vans.

Explaining the modus operandi, police said that the accused used to park their pollution checking vans near RTO offices and highways. After vehicle owners get them checked, the accused then convince the victims to buy insurance policies and issue bonds immediately. The accused used to allegedly tie-up with RTO agents, promising them a commission. Through these agents, they allegedly sold the fake insurance policies in the name of Reliance General Insurance, Kotak General Insurance, HDFC Ergo General Insurance, IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance, Chola MS General Insurance, Future Generali Insurance, Shriram General Insurance and Royal Sunderam General Insurance for up to ₹10,000.

The accused used to allegedly work together and are involved in three separate cases at the RGIA Police Station and Medchal Police Station.

Police have advised the public to check the authorisation of the insurance agent before buying policies. They said that insurance policy bonds will be issued to customers after a minimum of 12 hours and not immediately. Those deliberately buying such fake policies can also be booked under section 420 of the India Penal Code.