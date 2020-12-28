11 held for organising ‘obscene’ dance

Hyderabad

28 December 2020 22:41 IST

Eleven people were arrested and five women were rescued by Keesara police of Rachakonda on Sunday evening for indulging in obscene dance and acts.

Acting on a tip-off a police team led by Keesara inspector J Narendar Goud conducted a raid at Forest Ridge Villas in Timmayipally of Keesara and found the accused persons indulging in obscene activities. The arrested persons organised a success meet for their business and brought the victims from Andhra Pradesh. The victims were sent to shelter homes.

