Hyderabad 28 December 2020
11 held for organising ‘obscene’ dance
Updated: 28 December 2020 22:41 IST
Eleven people were arrested and five women were rescued by Keesara police of Rachakonda on Sunday evening for indulging in obscene dance and acts.
Acting on a tip-off a police team led by Keesara inspector J Narendar Goud conducted a raid at Forest Ridge Villas in Timmayipally of Keesara and found the accused persons indulging in obscene activities. The arrested persons organised a success meet for their business and brought the victims from Andhra Pradesh. The victims were sent to shelter homes.
