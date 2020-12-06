11 agri start-ups sign MoU with PJTSAU AgriHub Foundation

HYDERABAD

06 December 2020 23:16 IST

With focus on doubling farmers’ income by improving both the productivity and production, eleven agri start-ups signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) with the AgriHub Foundation of Professor Jayashakar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) here on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Vice-Chancellor of the university V. Praveen Rao said the agri start-ups had a key role to play in doubling the farmers’ income as well as improving the yield and production to make agriculture both remunerative and sustainable. Representatives of the 11 start-ups signed the deals separately with Registrar of the university S. Sudheer Kumar.

While the representatives of some start-ups participated in the MoU signing personally, others did it virtually. Mr. Praveen Rao said the university had progressed in leaps and bounds during the last six years with the government cooperation and expanded its research and extension work and engaged in development of new seed varieties. Besides, the university had also been helping the farming community adapt with the new technologies.

He wished a key role for the agri start-ups in the improvement of productivity and production of major crops, particularly those in demand. Principal Secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan, AgriHub in-charge Purushottam Kaushik, Director (Research) of PJTSAU Jagadeeshwar and others participated in the event.