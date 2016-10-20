10th standard boy drowns in well

A 10th standard student, B. Rahul, drowned in a well after entering it for swimming at Batasingaram of Abdullahpurmet on Wednesday. The boy, hailing from Dichpally of Nizamabad district, was residing at JGMR Charity hostel in Batasingaram. He went to the local well for swimming with his friends and drowned.

Woman arrested

The police arrested a woman, Vindhya Reddy, and her associate Kanhaiah when they, allegedly threatened to kidnap a housewife for failing to repay the loan at KPHB colony. Vindhya Reddy is wife of Patolla Goverdhan Reddy, accused of involvement in several murder cases including that of Telugu Desam MLA Paritala Ravindra in Anantapur. The woman, along with four others, had barged into the house of Bharani Devi at KPHB colony on Tuesday morning and stayed there till night demanding return of the amount. They had allegedly threatened to kidnap Devi and her family members.

Stolen cash recovered

The Ramgopalpet police on Wednesday recovered Rs. 22.5 lakh after arresting B. Chander Mohan who had run away allegedly after stealing Rs. 25 lakh from his master’s house nearly six months ago.

Fake notes seized

Fake Indian currency notes believed to have been printed in Pakistan with a face value of Rs. 9 lakh were seized by police on Wednesday. The Commissioner’s Task Force (North) sleuths caught three persons -- Mohammed Aqeel Marfani, Ghiyas Mohiuddin and Md. Taufeeq Ahmed -- on a tip-off and seized the notes from them. Marfani had secured the counterfeit currency through his relative in Dubai after going there in search of a job.