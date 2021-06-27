₹10L each for 11,900 SC families

HYDERABAD

27 June 2021 23:44 IST

In first phase, DBT applicable to 100 BPL families in each constituency

A meeting of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with Scheduled Caste MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders across parties decided to deposit ₹10 lakh each in the bank accounts of below-poverty-line SC families as part of the Chief Minister’s Empowerment Programme for these sections.

In the first phase, it was decided that the direct benefit transfer (DBT) would be extended to one hundred families in each Assembly constituency. A total of 11,900 families in 119 Assembly constituencies of the State will benefit with a budget of ₹1,200 crore, a release said after the meeting.

Initiating the proceedings, Mr. Rao said the government was geared for the uplift of SCs in a phased manner and wanted a transparent programme without scope for lobbying in identification of beneficiaries.

Mr. Rao felt the need for SC youth to explore self-employment opportunities in industrial and technological fields. They were so far dependent on land-based livelihoods. He proposed a DBT scheme on the lines of Rythu Bandhu and social security pensions and invited suggestions from participants. The scheme would be irrespective of SC sub-plan.

CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said the swift action of the government in the lockup death of SC woman Mariamma at Addagudur police station in Nalgonda district instilled confidence in the SCs.

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also complemented the Chief Minister for the initiative in tackling lockup death.

He urged the government to fill SC backlog posts in government service.

He sought equity participation for SCs in companies against value for assigned lands with them.

He expressed the hope that officials would execute the plans of Mr. Rao effectively.

CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy appealed to Mr. Rao to promote marriages across SCs and other forward communities and deal strongly with attacks on SCs as a measure to boost their confidence.

Former Minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu praised the Chief Minister and said the meeting would be permanently etched in the hearts of the public.

Later, Mr. Rao asked officials to survey the agricultural land in the possession of SCs.

The government machinery could work on the survey for 15 days. The assigned lands acquired from SCs for projects and other public purposes would be paid equal to patta lands. The government was prepared to mobilise ₹ 35,000 crore to ₹40,000 crore for empowerment of SCs. He promised to reconsider the income ceiling on scholarships for overseas education of SC youth.

The meeting was boycotted by BJP while the MIM was represented by its MLA Jahmed Pasha Quadri.