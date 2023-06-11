10,955 candidates appear for TSPSC Group-I preliminary exam in Karimnagar district

June 11, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

About 65.10% of the total 16,828 registered candidates appeared for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-I preliminary exam held at 34 centres in Karimnagar district on Sunday.

A total of 10,955 candidates took the exam held amid tight security arrangements at the designated centres in the district. As many as 5,873 candidates were absent.

Collector R V Karnan along with Karimnagar Police Commissioner L Subbarayudu visited some of the examination centres here and oversaw the smooth conduct of the exam.

Candidates were allowed inside the examination centres after the mandatory frisking.

According to official sources, the exam was conducted smoothly without any hitch at all the designated centres in the district.