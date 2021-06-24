1,088 cases, 9 deaths added to COVID numbers

HYDERABAD

24 June 2021 20:15 IST

Active cases in the State stood at 16,030 as of Thursday evening

The daily positivity rate of COVID-19 infection remained around 0.9% as 1,088 new cases and 9 deaths were reported during the 24-hour period till 5.30 p.m. on Thursday with 1,19,466 screening tests done during the day.

According to a bulletin issued by the Public Health department on the status of COVID-19 cases, the cumulative total of positive cases and deaths has reached 6,17,776 and 3,607, respectively. The cases fatality rate is constant at 0.58% against 1.3% at the national level. Of the tests done on Thursday, 1,13,905 were done in the government facilities and 5,561 in private facilities. The cumulative positivity rate of COVID-19 infection in the State stands at 3.43% as on June 24 evening as a total of 1,80,07,658 tests have been done in the State since March first week last year.

With 1,511 infected persons declared recovered during the day, their number has gone up to 5,98,139. The recovery rate stands at 96.82% against 96.58% at the national level.

Advertising

Advertising

Active cases in the State stood at 16,030 as of Thursday evening with 5,734 undergoing treatment in various government (3,156) and private (2,578) hospitals and the remaining staying in home and institutional isolation.

Of the cases reported on Thursday, only GHMC/Hyderabad posted them in a three-digit number (137). In 25 districts, the cases reported were in double-digit numbers with a highest of 86 in Khammam district and in the remaining 7 districts they were in single-digit numbers with a lowest of 2 each in Adilabad and Kamareddy districts.

There were 108 active micro containment zones in the State as of Thursday evening with a highest of 25 in Mahabubabad followed by 20 in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and 15 in Nalgonda districts. In another 13 districts, the active zones were in single-digit numbers.

According to another bulletin issued on the status of COVID-19 vaccination in the State, 1,67,529 doses of vaccine were administered to different categories of recipients during the 24-hour period till 9 p.m. on Wednesday including 1,17,227 given to the 18-44 years age group. In all, 96,51,844 doses were given to all groups till June 23 night.