‘108’ staff help woman deliver baby at home

HYDERABAD

27 October 2020 22:34 IST

Staff of GVK-EMRI ‘108’ ambulance performed delivery on a 25-year-old woman who was bleeding and writhing in pain at her home in Himayat Nagar on early Tuesday morning.

The woman, identified as A. Saritha, who along with her family members, guards a farm land in the locality, had completed nine months of pregnancy and experienced labour pain on Monday midnight.

The ambulance staff were alerted about it at around 5.45 a.m. on Tuesday.

“It took us around 30 minutes to reach as her house was difficult to locate. By the time we reached, she was bleeding heavily and in great pain. There was no time to take her to a hospital. So we performed the delivery there. The woman gave birth to a girl,” said Shaik Rabbani, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) who reached the place with the ambulance pilot Azhar.

The mother and the newborn were safe post delivery, and later admitted to Modern Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj.