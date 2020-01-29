108 kg ganja seized, four arrested

The L B Nagar Zone Special Operations Team apprehended four persons for their alleged involvement in transporting ganja from Araku Agency area. Police seized 108 kg of the contraband, cash, five mobile phones and a four-wheeler from the possession of the accused.

The accused were identified as Gadda Kalyan, Kalu Balai, Adaktla Sharat Kumar and Bhakta Ram Khara. A fifth accused, Mukesh, is absconding.

Police said the accused procured the ganja from Kumar at Daipur in Odisha. They then transported it in a four-wheeler in 25 packets to Hyderabad where it was to be handed over to Mukesh who would take it to Rajasthan. They arrived at Chintakuntla crossroads in L B Nagar where they were intercepted.

They were said to be involved in similar cases, and had been arrested in the past in Visakhapatnam with 160 kg of ganja.