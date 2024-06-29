105th convocation ceremony at MCEME, 22 officers earn B.Tech degrees

The 105th Convocation of the Technical Entry Scheme-41 (TES-41) course took place at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) in Secunderabad on Saturday. A total of 22 officers, including three from the Royal Bhutan Army and two from the Sri Lanka Army, received their Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech) degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The TES course has been designed to induct skilled technical officers into the Indian Army, equipping them to handle modern defence technology complexities and contribute to national security. Over four years, these 22 officers have completed a rigorous programme that combines advanced technology with comprehensive military training.

The ceremony was presided over by Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, CEO of Rainbow Children’s Hospitals. In the opening address, Lieutenant General Neeraj Varshney, Commandant of MCEME and Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME, congratulated the officers on their achievement and encouraged them to embrace technology to enhance the Indian Army’s capabilities and modernisation efforts, urging them to integrate advanced technical developments with strategic military applications.

Dr. Ramesh Kancharla praised the high training standards at MCEME, expressing confidence that the officers are well-prepared to excel in contemporary warfare. He highlighted the importance of their rigorous training in equipping them to meet modern defence challenges and highlighted their potential to significantly contribute to national security.

The GOC-in-C ARTRAC Trophy and book prize for the best all-around student officer, as well as the DGEME Gold Medal for first place in overall merit, was awarded to Lieutenant Thorat Sandesh Sanjay.