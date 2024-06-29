GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

105th convocation ceremony at MCEME, 22 officers earn B.Tech degrees

Published - June 29, 2024 07:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The 105th Convocation Ceremony conducted at Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering in Secunderabad on Saturday.

The 105th Convocation Ceremony conducted at Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering in Secunderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The 105th Convocation of the Technical Entry Scheme-41 (TES-41) course took place at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) in Secunderabad on Saturday. A total of 22 officers, including three from the Royal Bhutan Army and two from the Sri Lanka Army, received their Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech) degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Lieutenant General Neeraj Varshney, VSM, Commandant MCEME during the 105th Convocation Ceremony of MCEME in Secunderabad on Saturday.

Lieutenant General Neeraj Varshney, VSM, Commandant MCEME during the 105th Convocation Ceremony of MCEME in Secunderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The TES course has been designed to induct skilled technical officers into the Indian Army, equipping them to handle modern defence technology complexities and contribute to national security. Over four years, these 22 officers have completed a rigorous programme that combines advanced technology with comprehensive military training.

The ceremony was presided over by Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, CEO of Rainbow Children’s Hospitals. In the opening address, Lieutenant General Neeraj Varshney, Commandant of MCEME and Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME, congratulated the officers on their achievement and encouraged them to embrace technology to enhance the Indian Army’s capabilities and modernisation efforts, urging them to integrate advanced technical developments with strategic military applications.

The 105th Convocation Ceremony conducted at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering in Secunderabad on Saturday.

The 105th Convocation Ceremony conducted at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering in Secunderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Dr. Ramesh Kancharla praised the high training standards at MCEME, expressing confidence that the officers are well-prepared to excel in contemporary warfare. He highlighted the importance of their rigorous training in equipping them to meet modern defence challenges and highlighted their potential to significantly contribute to national security.

The GOC-in-C ARTRAC Trophy and book prize for the best all-around student officer, as well as the DGEME Gold Medal for first place in overall merit, was awarded to Lieutenant Thorat Sandesh Sanjay.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / armed Forces / national security

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.