1,050 kg ganja worth ₹2.62 crore seized

Hyderabad

15 August 2020 22:14 IST

In what is one of the major seizures in recent times, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday intercepted a goods vehicle on the outskirts of Hyderabad and seized 1,050 kg of ganja worth ₹2.62 crore.

Officials said that the contraband was sourced from Visakhapatnam agency areas, and was on its way to Maharashtra.

The vehicle was carrying plastic crates. However, after a detailed examination, investigators found that a huge quantity of cannabis was concealed behind the empty plastic crates. It was wrapped with brown adhesive tape.

Advertising

Advertising

The contraband and the vehicle were seized and the driver was arrested under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.