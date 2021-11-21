103 new COVID cases detected in State

Hyderabad

21 November 2021 23:07 IST

Telangana logged 103 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one fatality on Sunday, taking the total positives to over 6.74 lakh and the toll to 3,981, respectively.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region reported the highest of 49 cases followed by Rangareddy (13). As many as 14 districts recorded zero infections.

A total of 22,902 samples were tested today. The number of active cases stood at 3,575 as of Sunday evening, a state government bulletin said.

Advertising

Advertising