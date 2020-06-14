‘101 banyans damaged on Chevella road’

A field survey conducted by nature enthusiasts from the city on Chevella road found a total of 101 banyan trees burnt to varying degrees, damaged or uprooted.

Damage to a large number of these trees was severe, while several were toppled, the report filed by them said. Based on the data, a fresh online petition has been moved by concerned citizens, with the title ‘Save Chevella’s banyans’.

A previous petition with the same objective had received 35,000 signatures, forcing the National Highways Authority of India to shelve its highway expansion project which endangered the banyans.

The latest citizens’ action has been initiated following a recent report by The Hindu, which brought focus on scores of banyan trees being felled or burnt on the highway between Moinabad and Manneguda via Chevella.

A data sheet has been diligently compiled by a group of three persons, Rashmitha T. Juvvadi, N.Ram Reddy and Pranay Juvvadi, noting distance, kilometre reading, exact location of each banyan on the route and severity of the damage.

According to the report, a total of 64 trees are severely burnt, while 16 have been toppled or dead. Twenty-one banyans are moderately burnt.

“I have been frequenting this route for the last 20 years, and noticed that there are several gaps where trees stood earlier,” said Mr. Pranay Juvvadi, who is an avid researcher on birds. He said trees with moderate burns were the ones with minimal or no injuries to the cambium (protective bark outside). Several others sustained severe burns due to injuries to the cambium, due to which these trees hardly stand any chance of recovery, and may topple in due course of time.

Following the compilation, a letter signed by 12 tree lovers has been addressed to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R. Shoba, which mentioned that this year, the burning is more widespread and appeared to have been done systematically.

The undergrowth where the trees stand has been razed mechanically and set on fire, it noted.

Banyans between Manneguda and Vikarabad, however, suffered no razing of undergrowth or systematic burning, the letter said and urged the PCCF to investigate the matter and take immediate action against the miscreants. “We are all nature lovers from different walks of life, who have come together as a group by being part of organised tree walks conducted by experts. We noticed the tree burning last year and filed a police complaint. This latest damage is distressing to hear,” said Tejah Balantrapu, another member of the group.

The online petition to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao termed the burning of the banyans as the most barbaric act which is nothing but “butchery of the stately trees”. Commending him for the ‘Haritha Haaram’ programme, the petition urged the Chief Minister to take urgent action in this matter and ensure that the trees are saved for future generations.