10,000 free MRI, CT Scan for the poor

Aster DM Healthcare management has announced that they would provide 10,000 free MRIs and CT Scan to patients in need of the high-end investigation but cannot afford them. This will be offered for a year as part of their 34th Foundation Day. The announcement was made by founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, Azad Moopen.
Patients can opt for the treatment by doctor as per their preference and need not visit private hospital after undergoing the diagnosis.
CEO of Aster Prime Hospitals-Ameerpet, K.T. Devanand said the hospitals under Aster DM Health Care in India and GCC have come forward to offer the medical investigations free of cost to needy patients who are referred by doctors (internal and external), NGOs, support groups, government hospitals and medical colleges. To avail the facility, a patient needs to submit a referral letter from any of the above along with other documents as listed on AsterFreeIN website.
The patient has to approach the hospital with prescription for scans issued by a MBBS or a specialist doctor (allopathy) along with documents as proof of their income. The service is open only to people below poverty line.
Managing director of the hospital in Ameerpet, Satish Reddy said as per initial plans, it was decided to do a minimum of 120 scans per month which comes to 1,440 scans in a year.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath