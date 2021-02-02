10,000 free MRI, CT Scan for the poor

Aster DM Healthcare management has announced that they would provide 10,000 free MRIs and CT Scan to patients in need of the high-end investigation but cannot afford them. This will be offered for a year as part of their 34th Foundation Day. The announcement was made by founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, Azad Moopen.

Patients can opt for the treatment by doctor as per their preference and need not visit private hospital after undergoing the diagnosis.

CEO of Aster Prime Hospitals-Ameerpet, K.T. Devanand said the hospitals under Aster DM Health Care in India and GCC have come forward to offer the medical investigations free of cost to needy patients who are referred by doctors (internal and external), NGOs, support groups, government hospitals and medical colleges. To avail the facility, a patient needs to submit a referral letter from any of the above along with other documents as listed on AsterFreeIN website.

The patient has to approach the hospital with prescription for scans issued by a MBBS or a specialist doctor (allopathy) along with documents as proof of their income. The service is open only to people below poverty line.

Managing director of the hospital in Ameerpet, Satish Reddy said as per initial plans, it was decided to do a minimum of 120 scans per month which comes to 1,440 scans in a year.