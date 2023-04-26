HamberMenu
100-Watt FM transmitter to be inaugurated in Ramagundam on April 28

April 26, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a 100-Watt FM transmitter in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district on April 28.

According to official sources, the programme will be organised in virtual mode, during which a total of 91 FM radio transmitters of 100-Watt capacity each will be inaugurated across various centres in the country on Friday.

These comprise four in Telangana including one transmitter in Ramagundam and the remaining three in various other towns of the State, sources added.

The initiative forms the crux of Prasar Bharati’s ambitious plan to further expand the All India Radio (AIR) network to remote parts of the country.

