100-watt FM transmitter commissioned in Ramagundam

April 28, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

A 100-watt FM transmitter was commissioned in the industrial hub of Ramagundam in Peddapalli district.

It was one among 91 FM transmitters of 100-watt capacity inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at various centres across the country from New Delhi on Friday.

It marked a major fillip to expansion of All India Radio’s FM service to remote parts of the country.

The FM transmitter will help boost signal strength and relay programmes with high-quality sound for the benefit of people living in and around 20 km of Ramagundam, sources said.

Peddapalli Collector S Sangeeta Satyanarayana, Akashwani staff and others were present.