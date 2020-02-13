100 vacancies less in Civils notification

As widely expected, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for Civil Services 2020 exam with 100 vacancies lesser than last year.

The notification has been issued for 796 vacancies for positions in 24 services this year as against 896 positions last year. In fact, fewer vacancies were expected with the government now focussing on lateral entry in the Civil Services with an argument that it would prefer experts of various kinds in the administration.

Down trend

In fact, the down trend in vacancies is not new and has been seen in the last four years. Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh had in fact agreed in RS that the vacancies were down.

In 2015 only, 1,164 vacancies were notified followed by 1,029 in 2016 and 980 in 2017. The number reduced further to 782 in 2018. But, it saw a slight increase to 896 last year.

The two Telugu States are likely to see 80,000 aspirants taking a shot at the exam going by the previous trends. At the all-India level, about 8 lakh candidates are likely to apply. But generally just about 50% of candidates actually appear for the examination.

72 centres for Prelims

There are 72 centres for Prelims on May 31, of which six are in Telangana and AP — Anantapur, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Warangal.

Civil Services trainers say candidates should exercise due care while filling in the Prelims form as they cannot change the provided information later. Apart from usual information, candidates are expected to give various details like optional selected, medium of examination for Main, General Studies and medium of examination for the optional.

“Due diligence should be exercised in case a candidate is claiming reservation under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category as the UPSC had sought clarifications from many aspirants last year,” cautions V. Gopala Krishna, Director, Brain Tree.

The maximum age limit is 32 years for candidates belonging to the General Category and EWS, 35 years for Other Backward Classes and 37 years for candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories. The number of attempts for General Category and EWS stands at six and nine for OBCs. There is no limit on the number of attempts for candidates from the SC and ST categories. The last date for receiving applications is March 3.