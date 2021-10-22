100% scholarship for poor girl students at Dhruva

Hyderabad

22 October 2021 20:04 IST

Dhruva College of Management will provide 100% scholarship to girls and boys coming from economically and socially poor backgrounds.

In a statement here, founder chairman S. Pratap Reddy asked parents of girls to spend money on education rather than saving for marriage. He said several girl students despite their talent were unable to pursue higher education but Dhruva will provide 100% scholarship to eligible candidates. Details can be had on 040-30162000 or on www.dhruva.ac.in.

Advertising

Advertising