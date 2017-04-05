100 MW wind farm project commissioned

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has commissioned a 100 MW wind farm project in Nimbagallu, Andhra Pradesh.

It had commissioned 36 MW in December and on Wednesday announced the commissioning of the balance 64 MW. With this, the operating renewable portfolio of the firm has gone up to 1,959 MW. This comprises 907 MW wind, 932 MW solar and 120 MW waste heat recovery capacity, the company said on Wednesday.

The Nimbagallu wind farm is built with Gamesa’s 2 MW state-of-the-art Wind-Turbine Generation (WTG) platform. CEO and Executive Director Rahul Shah said TPREL continued to fortify its position of being the largest renewable energy company in the country. It is also developing a 100 MW solar plant at Anantapur Solar Park in Andhra Pradesh, he said. The wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power had won 320 MW of solar bids, of which 15 MW was commissioned in February 2017. The balance 305 MW will be commissioned in 2017-18. The company has organically added 159 MW wind and solar capacity in 2016-17, the release said.