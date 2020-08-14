100-feet tricolour to be unfurled today

HYDERABAD

14 August 2020 23:42 IST

MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao said that the government is making efforts to give ‘UNESCO Heritage’ tag to Hyderabad.

Mr. Rama Rao also informed that a 100-feet tricolour would be unfurled in the market premises on August 15 (Independence Day).

Terming the city as a cauldron of various cultures, he said that the government is paying special attention for revival of all monuments of historical importance.

Moazzamjahi Market, one such effort, has cost ₹15 crore to the exchequer. The 1935 Asafjahi structure has been renovated within two years’ time after being adopted by Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, he said.

He released a book on the market, and felicitated 16 persons who worked to bring the glory back to the structure.

Ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy, Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Srinivas Goud, MPs Asaduddin Owaisi and Keshav Rao, Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, MLA Raja Singh, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, apart from Mr. Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar were present.