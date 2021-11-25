100% COVID vaccination by Dec.: Harish Rao

Hyderabad

25 November 2021 21:48 IST

Health officials told to expedite jab drive to reach target

Health Minister Harish Rao has said that the government was committed to achieve 100% COVID vaccination by the end of December and asked medical officials to expedite the ongoing vaccination drive.

In a teleconference with the officials of Medical and Health department, programme officers, medical officers, health supervisors, ANMs and Asha workers of North Telangana districts, the Minister said that every household should be touched to secure details of the vaccinated, including the first and second dose. The remaining should be vaccinated immediately, he said.

The Minister personally interacted with Health officials of districts that had less than 80% vaccination figures and asked them to drive away the fears among people on the vaccination. Special drives should be held at schools, colleges and private offices.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Harish Rao informed that 3.60 crore vaccine doses have been given in the State, out of the target of 5.55 crore. Officials have to work hard to complete the remaining 1.90 crore doses. He said that the first crore of vaccine doses were given in 165 days while the second crore was reached within 78 days thereafter. For the third crore vaccines, it took just 27 days.

The Minister also directed the officials to work to increase confidence among people on government medical care and said special focus should be on children and pregnant women. Deliveries in government hospitals should increase and normal deliveries should be encouraged, he said.

Asha workers have been given 4G sim cards while tabs were provided for ANMs for quicker delivery of services.

Principal secretary of Health Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi, Family Welfare commissioner Vakati Karuna, DPH G. Srinivasa Rao and OSD to CM Gangadhar were also present.