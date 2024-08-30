10-year-old killed in road accident in Habsiguda

A 10-year-old girl girl on her way back home from Johnson Grammar School was killed while her mother and brother sustained injuries in a road mishap at Habsiguda on Thursday (August 29, 2024) evening. The Osmania University police booked a case.

Police said that the girl, Kameshwari, was heading home with her mother Santoshi and her brother Vedansh, who is a class II student of the same school. “Both Kameshwari and Vedansh were studying in the same school in Habsiguda and were picked up by her mother as usual on Thursday,” said the police.

They were heading home to Tarnaka on their two-wheeler when a lorry, in an attempt to overtake them, hit the handlebar of their vehicle. Kameshwari, sitting in the pillion seat, fell off the two-wheeler and was crushed to death under the left rear wheel of the lorry.

“We have booked a case and detained the driver. The lorry has also been seized. The mother and her son were rushed to the hospital for treatment,” added the police.