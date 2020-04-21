10-year-old girl tests positive for COVID-19 in Warangal

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Purigutta under Waddepally in Warangal Urban district here on Tuesday. A 10-year-old girl who tested positive was shifted to Secunderabad for treatment.

District Medical & Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr K Lalitha Devi said that it was a secondary contact of COVID-19. She said the girl’s parents were co-passengers in the train with a Markaz attendee of Nizamuddin, Delhi. “We have already shifted her family members along with her neighbours to quarantine. The family members’ samples were sent for test. In the report, parents tested negative for COVID-19, but only the girl tested positive, she said.

As many as 16 active cases are under treatment, including the girl in the district. As many as 15 containment zones were set up across the district.

With this positive case on Tuesday, the District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu marked Purigutta as the new containment zone and sealed the area to prevent spread of coronavirus. “On Wednesday, the health department teams will be deployed in Purigutta for collecting samples of residents,” the DM&HO said.

One more case

Khammam Correspondent adds: One more coronavirus positive case was detected in the town on Tuesday taking the total count of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district to eight. A woman from B K Bazar locality in the town tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. She worked as a domestic help at the house of a coronavirus infected person from Quilla area, sources said. Among the eight COVID-19 positive cases reported from the district so far, five cases are active.

The remaining three infected persons have reportedly recovered. The district administration declared B K Bazar as a containment zone and cordoned off the locality. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with Collector R V Karnan visited B K Bazar here late on Tuesday afternoon. He oversaw the disinfection drive and other containment measures in the locality.

Meanwhile, the police ramped up measures for stricter enforcement of lockdown with a focus on the border areas in Bonakal, Madhira, Kallur and Yerrupalem mandals along the inter-State boundary with Andhra Pradesh due to their proximity to some newly declared “COVID-19 red zones” in the neighbouring State.