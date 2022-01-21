10 units worth over ₹2.60 crore distributed under Dalit Bandhu

As many as six harvesters, three JCB machines and one DCM van worth over ₹ 2.60 crore were handed over to the beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme at a programme held here on Friday.

Civil Supplies and BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar distributed 10 units to as many as 24 beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu scheme at the assets distribution programme held at Dr B R Ambedkar Stadium premises.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister exhorted the beneficiaries to make the best use of the units sanctioned to them under the State government’s flagship scheme for financial empowerment of Dalits.

Zilla Parishad chairperson K Vijaya, Telangana State Scheduled Castes Development Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas, Collector R V Karnan and a host of elected representatives and others were present.