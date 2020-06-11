Hyderabad

10 policemen from Banjara Hills PS positive

In an alarming development, 10 policemen from the Banjara Hills police station tested positive for coronavirus.

The news has sent shock waves across the city police since this is the first time such a large number of contingent from a single police station has tested positive.

Speaking to The Hindu, a police officer said that the patients include a Sub-Inspector (SI) and nine constables. “The health officials have collected swabs from 30 personnel of whom 10 tested positive,” the officer said.

While a few of them with symptoms were sent to Gandhi Hospital for isolation, others were home quarantined.

