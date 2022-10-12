10 more motorbikes for traffic personnel in Cyberabad

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 12, 2022 23:01 IST

Cyberabad police commissioner M.S. Raveendra, along with officials on Wednesday, flagged off 10 new Traffic Task Force motorbikes. The commissionerate now has a fleet of 16 specialised motorcycles for traffic personnel.

Introduced in August, the motorcycles are equipped with a public address system, first-aid kit, DD checking kit, LED baton and camera. The personnel are provided a helmet, body-worn camera, shoulder light, reflective jacket and goggles.

Mr. Raveendra said the six motorcycles, which have been in use, helped in effective regulation and yielded results. All the motorcycles are now being linked to the integrated command control centre.

Traffic DCP Srinivas Rao said the Task Force motorbikes will be of help to motor vehicle users in case of a breakdown. Being conspicuous, the motorcycles are also effective in patrol duty, checking wrong-side driving, unauthorised parking, jaywalking and other common violations.

The 10 motorcycles were provided and specially designed for the purpose by the contribution of Society for Cyberabad Security Council.

