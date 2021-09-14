₹10-lakh reward announced

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Tuesday announced a reward of ₹ 10 lakh for information leading to arrest of Pallakonda Raju, who is accused of raping and murdering a six-year-old girl.

Police released his photograph and said that he was 30 years old. They also released a description and pointed out that both his hands had tattoos which read ‘Mounika’. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, has long hair which is tied at the back with a rubber band. He is habituated to consuming alcohol, and sleeping on pavements, and at bus stands, police said.