10 lakh eyes-in-the-sky to watch over Capital

Over the next three years, at least 10 lakh surveillance cameras are proposed to be installed in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits under ‘Nenu Saitham’ project.

Making the announcement at the inauguration of Technology Fusion Centre (TFC) at the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate here on Wednesday, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy said over 1.66 lakh community CCTV cameras have, so far, been installed across the city under the project.

The TFC is a miniature command control centre which helps the department in prevention and detection of crime in the city, said Mr. Reddy, adding, “It will help officers to access a wide variety of structured and unstructured data from various sources, including road accidents, surveillance cameras, traffic enforcement data and patrol vehicle tracking data among other things.”

The system will improve response time through aggregation, analysis and dissemination of information to field officers, he pointed out.

The centre consists of several functional blocks that provide essential technology solutions towards protecting communities and enhancing public safety including traffic command centre, facial recognition analytics and video enhancement unit, social media monitoring unit and traffic signal management unit.

The main objective behind having the centre, he said, is to develop, deploy, test and operate the newly adopted technology before they are shifted to the main command control centre, which will come up at Banjara Hills Road No. 12.

“All services will be fully operational before the inauguration of the new building in Banjara Hills,” he said, adding that the main centre will be inaugurated by the year-end.