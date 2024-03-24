GIFT a SubscriptionGift
10 kg of ganja seized in two separate cases in Telangana

March 24, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Jagtial police on Saturday seized 10 kg of ganja with a face value of about ₹2.50 lakh, during separate vehicle checks in Raikal and Mallapur mandals.

Police arrested two persons, identified as P. Ganesh, a B.Tech dropout, and M. Satish, a first-year degree student from Raikal mandal, while they were heading towards Itikyal on a motorcycle on Saturday morning. Six kg of dry ganja, three cell phones and a bike were seized from their possession.

They were booked under relevant sections of the Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Two more residents of Raikal mandal were booked in the case for their alleged involvement in selling the contraband. Further investigation is under way.

During a separate vehicle check, a 21-year-old youth from Regunta village in Mallapur mandal, identified as Nitin, was apprehended by police on the charge of carrying four kg of ganja on a bike at Regunta in Mallapur mandal on Saturday.

