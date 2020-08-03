10 held on cow slaughter charge

A gang of 10 persons accused of slaughtering cows and selling cow meat was busted by Hasanparthi police of Warangal police commissionerate on Monday.
Knives used for slaughtering cows, two trucks and two bikes were seized from the arrested persons.
Warangal Police Commissioner P. Pramod Kumar said members of the gang -- Shaik Chinnalal, Shaik Kareem, Shaik Pedda Rasool, Shaik Gore Miya and Syed Bade Saab -- hatched a plot to make money by slaughtering cows and selling the meat in Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet during Bakrid festival.
They joined hands with Bhadraiah, Uppu Rajender, Syed Maslehuddin and Syed to execute the plan.
The gang purchased six cows and six oxen through Bhadraiah from Jangalapally market in Mulugu district on July 15.
They managed to secretly transport the animals to Aarvapalli village in Hasanparthy. They slaughtered the cows and oxen at a secluded place on the outskirts of the village and made money by selling the meat in different places in Warangal city.
On a tip-off, a team led by ACP Jitender Reddy and Inspector G. Srinivas tracked the movement of the gang members and nabbed them. During interrogation, the accused admitted to the offence, the Commissioner said.
